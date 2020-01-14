|
|
Elmer Ellsworth Cook III "Sandy", of Hampden Maryland died on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020. Born on November 13th, 1948, he graduated Towson High and Randolf Macon College. He went on to study at the University of Maryland Dental school and graduated in 1976. He was a brilliant mariner, a beautiful skier, and loved to sing and play guitar. He loved sailing the Chesapeake Bay, travelling with his family to the Lake, enjoyed playing golf and telling stories with the friends he touched along his path. He is survived by his daughter Brigitte Cook and her husband Denny Galindo, daughter Julie Cook Goetzinger and her husband Tim, his sister Adrienne Cook Jenkins and his grandchildren, Emily, Sadie, Max, Desi, and Etta. He donated his body to the study of medicine. His family will hold a private ceremony in his memory.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 14, 2020