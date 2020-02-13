Home

Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
301-725-1690
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
Elmer Harding Notice
Elmer Harding went to be with the Lord on February 9, 2020. He was 89 years old. Elmer was predeceased by his wife Dorothy, his parents, his brother Vernon and his sister Doris Sturiale. Mr. Harding is survived by four sisters; Grace Browning, Irma Harding, Daisy Cruz and Joan Harding; also a sister-in-law, Joyce and her husband Leonard Bookhultz; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Elmer served in the National Guard, was an electrician with his brother Vernon and was a mail carrier for the Laurel Post Office.

Mr. Harding loved the Lord and was active in the First United Methodist Church of Laurel, where he and Dorothy were custodians for many years.

Elmer loved country music, especially country gospel.

A visitation will be held at Donaldson Funeral Home in Laurel MD on Friday, February 14, from 10 – 12 p.m., with a funeral service beginning at 12, followed by interment at Meadowridge Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020
