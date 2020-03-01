Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Michael Lutheran Church, Perry Hall

Rev. Elmer J. Klein

Rev. Elmer J. Klein Notice
On February 28, 2020 Rev. Elmer J. Klein, Pastor Emeritus St. Michael Lutheran Church; beloved husband of the late Viiu Klein; devoted father of Kristine Ann Wille and her husband Howard Wille and Karen Lee Brooks and her husband Tim Brooks; loving grandfather of Timothy Brooks, Jr., Dean Brooks, Caroline Wille, Howard Wille, III and Grace Wille.

Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Friday, March 6 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM, the funeral service will be held at St. Michael Lutheran Church, Perry Hall on Saturday, March 7 at 11 AM. Interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Michael Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 9534 Belair Road, Nottingham, MD 21236.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2020
