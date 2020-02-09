Home

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Norrisville U.M. Church
2811 Church Lane
White Hall, MD
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Norrisville U.M. Church
Elmer Larry Lancaster Notice
Elmer Larry Lancaster, 68, of Hanover, PA, died Sunday, February 2, 2020. Born in Baltimore, he was a son of the late Elmer L. and Marietta (Martin) Lancaster. He was a truck driver for Roemer Trucking, LLC, eventually purchasing the business over 20 years ago. Surviving is a son, Jeffrey L. and his wife, Meghan; four grandchildren, Audrey, Ryleigh, Charlotte, and Derrick; a sister, Sharon Taylor; two nephews, Will and Andy Taylor. He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, William D. Taylor, Jr. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Norrisville U.M. Church, 2811 Church Lane, White Hall, MD 21161 with a memorial service starting at 12 p.m. Interment is private. Donations to: Friends of Codorus State Park, 1066 Blooming Grove Road, Hanover, PA 17331. Mark the donation in his memory. HartensteinCares.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2020
