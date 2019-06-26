Elmer "Sugar" Myles Schucker Sr., age 96, of Essex, MD passed away on June 23, 2019 at Franklin Square Hospital in Rosedale, MD. Born in Hegins, PA, he was the son of Elmer and Iva (Laudenslager) Schucker and husband of the late Mary (Hammerbacher) Schucker. A veteran of the Army, he was the recipient of four Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. He was a Sergeant, Platoon Leader, and Combat Engineer during WWII and fought in every major theater in Europe. He was one of the first to land on Omaha Beach on D-Day and marched and fought to get within 40 miles of Berlin.



Mr. Schucker is survived by son, Myles Schucker, Jr. (Ann Marie) of Bel Air; grandchildren, Ryan Myles Schucker (Deborah Shiloh), Gary Keith Schucker (Kathy) and Kandice Ann Schucker; great grandchildren, Kyle, Emily, Elisabeth Schucker, Isabelle, Clara Schucker, Carter and Casey Shiloh; dear friend and neighbor, John Toft, Sr., and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marian Schmoltze and brother, Leonard Schucker.



Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 28 at 11 am. Interment will take place in Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.



Published in Baltimore Sun on June 26, 2019