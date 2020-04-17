|
Elmer V. Smith of Partner's Choice Farm on Guyton Road, Fallston, Maryland, died at Jacobs Well Assisted Living in Bel Air, MD on April 15, 2020 at the age of 89. He was the husband of Kathleen S. Smith. Born in Scarboro Maryland on October 3, 1930, he was the eldest son of Vernon F. and Beulah A. Cullum Smith. He went to Dublin High School, graduating in the class of 1948. After high school he immediately went to work, first as a timekeeper and stock clerk and for many years as a heavy equipment operator. Conscientious and eager to learn, he never missed a full day of employment in this long career. He always took on side jobs and as years passed became a beef cattle and hay farmer which gave him his greatest pastime pleasure. For 45 years, he grew sweet corn along with vegetables for wholesale and retail. He never met a stranger; and, his spontaneous wit and laughter was his trademark. He was a "jack of all trades" and had good advice for anyone who wanted to listen. He was a strict disciplinarian and demanded respect which he never failed to get. He restored antique tractors and enjoyed pulling and parading them. He drove a 1926 Buick Sedan and was a member of the Harford Region AACA. He was a member of the Church of the Ascension in Scarboro. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Donald F. Smith and a grandson Addison Wood. He leaves behind his wife, three sons, Mark, Elmer Jr. and Michael and two daughters, Jo and Karen and eight grandchildren.
A private service will be held for family and invited guests.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 17, 2020