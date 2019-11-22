Home

Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Elmer Allison Zeigler
Elmer Allison Zeigler of Churchville died at his home on Sunday, November 17. He was 93.

Born in Shamokin, PA he was the son of the late Warren and Sadie (Harper) Zeigler.

A retired civilian gunner at APG, Mr. Zeigler proudly served his country as a veteran of the US Navy. He was a member of Havre de Grace American Legion and VFW, the Churchville Oddfellows, the former Aberdeen Moose and Mt. Calvary Freewill Baptist Church. An avid golfer he also enjoyed boating and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Irma J. (Gillinger) Zeigler; sons, Gary B., David S. and Bruce D Zeigler all of Port Deposit, MD; daughter, Carol S. Dombeck of Airville, PA; siblings, Charles Zeigler of Havre de Grace and Warrene Conbeer of Shamokin, PA. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 22 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23 at 10:00am. Interment will be at Harford Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 22, 2019
