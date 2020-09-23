1/
Elmira M. Romans
On September 18, 2020; Elmira M. Romans (nee Mank); 100 of Timonium, Maryland; beloved mother of Julie Carey and Cheryl Lurz and the late Margaret Flynn; devoted grandmother of 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; loving sister of Shirley Burton and predeceased by 11 siblings.

A private graveside service followed by interment will be held at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 23, 2020.
