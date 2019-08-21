|
Elmore Fitzpatrick (Pat) Smoak Sr. passed away on August 17, 2019 at the age of 70. Born on August 31, 1948 in Washington DC, he was the son of Ambassador Marion H. and Frances Meister Smoak, along with Captain Elmore F. Higgins.
After graduating from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, in 1972, he was commissioned as a United States Army Officer. During his 23 years in the military, he served two tours in Germany and was deployed during Desert Shield. Following his retirement from the Army, he used his skill set to provide training to military contractors as well as other governmental organizations both here and abroad.
He was an avid sports fan all of his life, especially for his beloved Washington Redskins and Atlanta Braves. He also loved spending time in his home office researching his family's ancestry and watching old westerns and his favorite episodes of Perry Mason, and Star Trek.
Pat is survived by his wife, Mignon M. Smoak and their three children, Gillian F.C. Smoak, Marian M. M. (Hugh) Scott, and Elmore F. "Patrick" (Brenna) Smoak Jr. He is also survived by his brother Fred M. (Louise) Smoak and his sister Mary Frances Smoak (William) Walde, as well as his two grandchildren, Lucas and Caroline Scott.
Pat will be fondly remembered as a loving father, proud patriot and US Army veteran. Words cannot express how much we will all miss our son, husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 21, 2019