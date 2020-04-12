|
|
Elnora Jean Fenlock, 88, died unexpectedly at Bayview Hospital on March 27, 2020. She was born on August 15, 1931, in Port Deposit, MD, the daughter of Homard and Sara (O'Bannon) West. The family moved to Dundalk in 1941.
After graduating from Dundalk High School, Elnora worked at Bethlehem Steel where she met the love of her life, Milton "Met" Fenlock. They were married during a major snowstorm on January 14, 1951. Elnora and Met had two children, Richard (Rick) Fenlock and Linda Fenlock Aires, (Paul AKA Barney Aires). Elnora retired from the State of Maryland in 1988 then she and Met traveled quite extensively.
Elnora and Milton/Met were avid boaters and enjoyed many years as members of the North Point Yacht Club where she served as Vice President of the Ladies Auxiliary until the time of her death. She was an active member at Our Lady of Hope Church where she was a greeter at the 4pm Saturday Mass. Elnora also enjoyed gardening, especially planting tomatoes so she could make her own tomato juice. Another favorite pastime was reading and going out to dinner with friends.
Elnora was predeceased by her beloved husband Milton, her brother, Robert West, and her parents. She was blessed to have three generations of so many loving nieces, nephews and cousins, near and far.
Unfortunately, due to the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a small private viewing was held on 4/2, but a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020