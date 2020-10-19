1/1
Elnora L. Grabau
On October 16, 2020 Elnora L. (nee Luskorn) Grabau, beloved wife of the late William H. Grabau, Jr.; devoted mother of William F. Grabau and his wife Diane and Elnora Heilman; loving grandmother of Joseph Heilman and his wife Amy, Elizabeth Grabau and Andrew Grabau and his wife Alethia; cherished great-grandmother of Lilly and Jediah Heilman; dear sister of Alverta Harkins; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A. 11750 Belair Road on Wednesday from 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 1pm. Interment Mountain Christian Church Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Christian Church www.mountaincc.org

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
OCT
21
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
OCT
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
410-592-6100
