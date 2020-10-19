On October 16, 2020 Elnora L. (nee Luskorn) Grabau, beloved wife of the late William H. Grabau, Jr.; devoted mother of William F. Grabau and his wife Diane and Elnora Heilman; loving grandmother of Joseph Heilman and his wife Amy, Elizabeth Grabau and Andrew Grabau and his wife Alethia; cherished great-grandmother of Lilly and Jediah Heilman; dear sister of Alverta Harkins; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A. 11750 Belair Road on Wednesday from 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 1pm. Interment Mountain Christian Church Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Christian Church www.mountaincc.org