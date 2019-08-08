|
|
On August 6, 2019, Eloise Secrest of Pinehurst, North Carolina and formerly of Columbia, Maryland, beloved wife of the late Carl E. Secrest, cherished mother of Gary W. Secrest and his wife Joan S. Secrest and Carol S. Anderson and her husband Larry Anderson, loving grandmother of Gary W. Secrest, Jr, John R. Secrest and Kristie Scott and great grandmother of Brittany Secrest, Wyatt Scott and Jack Scott.
The family will receive friends on Saturday August 10, 2019 at Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043 from 10-11 am with funeral services starting at 11 am. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 8, 2019