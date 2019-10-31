|
|
Elsa S. Shum of Columbia, Maryland, died on October 7, 2019.
Throughout her 80 years of life, she lived with courage, strength and dignity. She was born in China in 1938, was educated in Hong Kong in bookkeeping and worked for Cathay Pacific Airlines. In her early 20's, she moved to England and emigrated to the United States in 1970. In the US, she lived in Pittsburgh, PA, Highland, MD and most recently, Columbia, MD. She was a talented gardener, cook, and homemaker. She also taught Cantonese in several Chinese schools.
She met and married Dr. Lanson Y. Shum in England in the 1960's. Together, they supported many community building efforts among the Chinese-American people in PA and MD. Suddenly widowed in 1991, Elsa continued to live her life with vigor and independence, raising her two children. She enjoyed her gardening and yardwork in Highland, MD for many years. She entertained and hosted her friends and family at her home. She traveled the world. She was grateful to all who provided support during her brief yet intense illness due to a glioblastoma brain tumor.
Elsa leaves her children Eveline and John and their spouses, one sister, and two brothers, nieces, a nephew, five grandchildren and a large extended family. She was a generous friend to many. She will be dearly missed as a source of inspiration, practical wisdom, strength, friendship and love.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 9th from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc., in Columbia, Maryland located at 5555 Twin Knolls Road.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 31, 2019