Elsie A. DeLeonardis
Elsie A. DeLeonardis, 94, of Bel Air, passed away on October 8, 2020. Elsie was the loving spouse of the late Alfonso DeLeonardis; mother of Gina DeLeonardis (Frank Satterfield), Lisa DeLeonardis, and Mark DeLeonardis; 4 grandchildren and their spouses and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 4-7 pm. Services will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St. Margaret Catholic Church at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Margaret Catholic Church, 141 Hickory Avenue, Bel Air, MD, 21014, Attention: Food Ministry. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
OCT
15
Service
10:30 AM
St. Margaret Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
