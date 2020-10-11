Elsie A. DeLeonardis, 94, of Bel Air, passed away on October 8, 2020. Elsie was the loving spouse of the late Alfonso DeLeonardis; mother of Gina DeLeonardis (Frank Satterfield), Lisa DeLeonardis, and Mark DeLeonardis; 4 grandchildren and their spouses and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 4-7 pm. Services will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St. Margaret Catholic Church at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Margaret Catholic Church, 141 Hickory Avenue, Bel Air, MD, 21014, Attention: Food Ministry. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com