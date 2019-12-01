Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Clifton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Ann Clifton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie Ann Clifton Notice
On November 19, 2019, Elsie Ann (nee Grauling) Clifton; beloved wife of the late Harry F. Clifton; cherished mother of Christine Sullivan (William) and Donna Clifton; dear sister of the late Lillian Blumenauer; devoted grandmother of Barbara Sullivan, William R. Sullivan, Theresa Cox, Derek Sullivan and Stephen Sullivan. She is also survived by 12 loving great grandchildren.

All are invited to celebrate her life at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 West MacPhail Rd. (at RTE 24) on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11 am to 12 noon. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Shrine of the Little Flower Church, 2854 Brendan Ave., Baltimore, MD 21213.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -