On November 19, 2019, Elsie Ann (nee Grauling) Clifton; beloved wife of the late Harry F. Clifton; cherished mother of Christine Sullivan (William) and Donna Clifton; dear sister of the late Lillian Blumenauer; devoted grandmother of Barbara Sullivan, William R. Sullivan, Theresa Cox, Derek Sullivan and Stephen Sullivan. She is also survived by 12 loving great grandchildren.
All are invited to celebrate her life at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 West MacPhail Rd. (at RTE 24) on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11 am to 12 noon. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Shrine of the Little Flower Church, 2854 Brendan Ave., Baltimore, MD 21213.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2019