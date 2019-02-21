ELSIE DUBREE AILES, 88 of Delta, PA died on Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Lutherville, MD. Married on November 3, 1956, she had shared 62 years of marriage with her beloved husband, William J. Ailes, Sr. Born on January 19, 1931 in Darlington, MD, she was the only child born to the late William Stanley and Goldie (Hanley) DuBree and a 1948 graduate of the former Slate Ridge High School. Elsie was the owner/operator of the former Delta Dry Cleaning from 1962-1977. In addition, she had worked for the former D&D Sewing Company of Delta, PA. A longtime member of the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company, she worked tirelessly giving to her community. In addition to her husband, she is survived by: two children-William J. Ailes, Jr. and his wife, Ruth of Airville, PA and Margaret "Peg" Austin and her husband, Bruce of Baltimore, MD. A granddaughter, Laura Douglass of Alexandria, VA, additional extended family members and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main Street, Delta, PA with Reverend Kenneth Osborne of Slate Ridge/Slateville Presbyterian Churches officiating. Immediately following the service, the family will greet everyone at The Peach Bottom Inn, 6085 Delta Road, Delta, PA for a time of refreshments and fellowship. The family will be not greeting at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, her family would appreciate memorial contributions to the Delta-Cardiff VFC, 500 Main Street, Delta, PA. Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary