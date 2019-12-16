|
|
Elsie J. "Jane" Cross, age 84, of Red Lion and formerly of Baltimore, Maryland, died at 3:50 PM Friday, December 13, 2019 at Autumn House West. She was the wife of the late Blair E. Cross, Jr., with whom she was married to for 50 years.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, a daughter of the late Lawrence E. and Elsie K. (Hagy) Leeson, she retired as an Administrative Assistant from Piercy and Sutton and was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary Jarrettsville Veterans of Foreign War Post 8672.
Mrs. Cross is survived by seven children, Blair Edward Cross, and his wife Cindy of Hampstead, Maryland, Brenda Demnowicz, and her husband Richard of Red Lion, David Michael Cross, and his wife Teresa of Darlington, Maryland, Sharon Lynn Cross of Fort Mohave, Arizona, Laura Ann Greaney, and her husband Terrence of York, Robert Lee Cross, and his wife Susan of Northeast, Maryland, and Roland Charles "Chuck" Cross, and his wife Lori of Rising Sun, Maryland; 20 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; and a brother, Lawrence Leeson, and his wife Marci of Sparks, Mayland. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Emily Williams and Merry Paugh.
A celebration of life will be private. Private burial at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens will be held at a later date. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training (MCVET), 301 North High Street, Baltimore, MD 21202, or to , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 16, 2019