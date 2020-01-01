Home

Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
410-665-2000
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
1915 - 2020
Elsie Johnson Notice
Elsie Anna Stratmann Finn Johnson, or affectionately known by the name Mimi, age 104, passed on December 28, 2019. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on January 22, 1915. She married Paul Finn on July 18, 1942. A WWII widow, her husband was killed in action and buried in France he received the Silver Star and Purple Heart medals. She later married Ernest Johnson in 1954, he died in 1974. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland School of Education and lifelong high school home economics teacher at Denton, Dundalk and Towson High Schools. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Susan Finn Brown and her husband Stacey, Sr.; her loving grandchildren, Stacey Brown, Jr., Shannon Brown Guiou and her husband Gary, and Rev. Rachel Brown; her cherished great-grandchildren, Sabrina, Sienna and Sophina Guiou.

The family will receive friends at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc. 7401 Belair Road in Overlea on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 9am until 11am, at which time funeral services will begin. Interment Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 1, 2020
