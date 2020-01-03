Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Lay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Lay


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie Lay Notice
Elsie Roberta Louise Lay, 90 years, of Colora, MD, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Colora, MD. Born March 8, 1929 in VA, she was the daughter of late Harrison Morton and Bertha Sear Grieninger of Havre de Grace, MD.

Elsie was a homemaker and employed as a bartender at the American Legion Post 47 of Havre de Grace, MD. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Lay. She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Barton and her husband, Art; grandchildren, Stephanie Sciabarrasi (Brian), Jamie Settle, Steve Settle, Christopher Zellman (Linda), Tina Ewing (Richard), Mark Zellman (Tanya), Dawn Hutton (James); numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren. Elsie is also survived by her special daughter, Cindy Montambault (Brian). Elsie was survived by her loving companion of twenty years, James Golden.

In addition to her husband, Elsie was preceded in death by her son, Eugene R. Zellman; grandson, Eugene R. Zellman, Jr.; brothers, Lyell, Richard, George and Charles Grieninger; and sister, Martha Shannon.

Elsie was very outgoing and personable. She loved to socialize and dance. She loved people and her angels.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Breast Cancer Association or to the American Legion Post 47 in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., PO Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, January 4, 2019, 1 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, January 4, from 11 AM until 1 PM, at the funeral home prior to the service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell will officiate. Interment will be in Principio Methodist Cemetery, Perryville, MD.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -