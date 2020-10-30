1/1
Elsie L.W. Kaste
Elsie L. W. Kaste, age 92, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on October 26, 2020 in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Millers, Maryland, she was the daughter of George and Grace (Sandruck) Wagner and the wife of the late Orrin Charles Kaste. She attended Towson State Teachers College. One of her major passions was to do volunteer work visiting nursing homes and caring for the elderly. She was an independent woman, traveling extensively when she was able. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and watching the birds at the feeders in her yard. Elsie was a member of Bel Air United Methodist Church, where she was active with the United Methodist Women and the Mary Martha Circle. She was an energetic member of the Perennial Gardeners Club and a Life Member of the United Methodist Historical Society. In 2001 she was voted one of Harford's Most Beautiful People, and in 2009 was proclaimed a Harford Living Treasure. Elsie is survived by her sons, Richard Kaste (Phuong Tran) and Robert Kaste; daughter, Linda Kaste; and two grandsons. Elsie had eight nieces and nephews as well as numerous in-laws, cousins, and close friends living across the United States. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Moser.

Services will be held at a future date. Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bel Air. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Lovely Lane United Methodist Church Restoration Fund, 2220 St. Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21218 or to Bel Air United Methodist Church, 21 Linwood Avenue, Bel Air, MD 21014. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 29, 2020
I treasured my many years of shared church life with Elsie. Her energy and serving spirit were an inspiration. One of our shared ministries was the Russia Mission at Bel Air Church. She always seemed upbeat and one who enjoyed being active and involved. On behalf of Lovely Lane UMC let me also thank the family for the designation of Lovely Lane as a recipient of memorial gifts.
Eleanor Packard
Friend
