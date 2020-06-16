On June 13, 2020, Elsie May Hubbard, (nee Simon), Beloved wife of the late Melvin Hubbard; Devoted mother of Melvin Hubbard, Gloria Strong, Linda Krannebitter, Michelle Dellinger and her husband Gary, Charles Kuhn, and Robert Kuhn and his wife Marcie. Also survived by numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also grandmother to many foster kids.



Friends may call at family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Wednesday from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Funeral services on Wednesday at 12:00 pm. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store