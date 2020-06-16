Elsie M. Hubbard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 13, 2020, Elsie May Hubbard, (nee Simon), Beloved wife of the late Melvin Hubbard; Devoted mother of Melvin Hubbard, Gloria Strong, Linda Krannebitter, Michelle Dellinger and her husband Gary, Charles Kuhn, and Robert Kuhn and his wife Marcie. Also survived by numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also grandmother to many foster kids.

Friends may call at family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Wednesday from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Funeral services on Wednesday at 12:00 pm. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-686-4888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved