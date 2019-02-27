Home

Elspeth Tremain Notice
On February 24, 2019, Elspeth C. Tremain " Elsie" (nee Carswell); Beloved Wife of the late Thomas E. Tremain; Devoted Mother of Thomas A. Tremain, Margaret E. Armstrong and spouse Jeff, and Laura J. Miller and spouse Shannon; Loving Sister of Margaret C. Hampe and Alexander Carswell; Cherished Grandmother of Connor, Taylor, Thomas, Holden, Rachel, and Michael. Family and friends are invited to call at the Witzke Funeral Homes Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Road. Columbia, MD 21045 on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 12 noon. Interment in Columbia Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JDRF.org ( Juvenile Diabetes)
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2019
