On April 21, 2020, Elva Augusta Hazlehurst, (nee Bennetch) beloved wife of the late William Henry Hazlehurst, Sr., and devoted mother of William Henry Hazlehurst, Jr., and his wife Linda, Elva Ebbs Krohn and her husband Don and Paul Dillingham Hazlehurst and his wife Jennifer, loving grandmother of Natalie, Jonathon, Emily, Liza, Caroline, Matthew, Grace, Ben and Teddy.
A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Redeemer on North Charles St. and will be scheduled when crowd gathering size restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus have been lifted and church services resume. Donations in her memory can be sent to Girl Scouts of Central Maryland, 4806 Seton Drive, Baltimore, MD 21215. and note in the memo section of the check that the donation is in memory of Elva Hazlehurst or go to gscm.org donation page and note that the donation is in memory of Elva Hazlehurst.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020