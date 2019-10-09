|
|
Elva Lee (DuBree) Rollins of Havre de Grace passed away Sunday, October 6 at Harford Memorial Hospital. She was 87.
Born in Havre de Grace, MD she was the daughter of the late Joseph A. DuBree and Virginia May (Mitchell) DuBree Hurst.
Mrs. Rollins had worked as a cashier for both the Aldino-Stepney Store and the A&P and was also employed at Maryland Portable Concrete. An avid bowler she was a member of the WBA and the USBC and a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband John R. Rollins, Jr; children W. Kenneth "Kenny" Rollins and companion Paula of Abingdon, Terry M. Blanco of Abingdon and Patricia "Trish" Jordan and husband Tony of Aberdeen; siblings, William "Butch" DuBree of Aberdeen, Betty A. Caudill of Havre de Grace and Rita H. Day of Havre de Grace; 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and her step children, Wayne Rollins and wife Sheila and Beverly A. Rollins Hale and husband Warren all of Virginia. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her son Joseph N. Adamo.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 11 from 2pm-4pm and 7pm-9pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a funeral service will take place at 4:00pm. Interment will be at Bel Air Memorial Gardens on Saturday, October 12th at 10:00am.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 9, 2019