Elvira Buonaugurio
On 11 September loving mother and devoted wife Elvira M. Buonaugurio, 84 passed peacefully into heaven.

She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Nicholas A. Buonaugurio and her brother, Wilhelm Biegler. She was born to German parents in Odessa, Ukraine in 1936. She was a very patriotic American and also very proud of her German heritage. She had an extensive social life "Kaffeeklatsch" with her many German friends. She retired from Aberdeen Proving Ground but continued her volunteer activities at church and grandchildren's schools for many years. She loved reading, art, gardening and her travels abroad from Okinawa Japan, through Europe, and back to her place of birth in Ukraine.

She is lovingly remembered by her four children and families; Mike and Hope Buonaugurio, Tom and Rose Buonaugurio, Lisa Buonaugurio and Wayne Hancock, and Mark and Casey Buonaugurio; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and her brother Antonius Biegler (Donna).

In lieu of flowers we are asking for donations to be made in her name to Level Fire Department, 3633 Level Village Rd., Havre de Grace, MD 21078.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 16, 2020.
