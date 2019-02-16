Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clement Mary Hofbauer Catholic Church
1212 Chesaco Ave.
Rosedale, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elvira Cannella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elvira "Rita" Cannella

Notice Condolences Flowers

Elvira "Rita" Cannella Notice
On February 14, 2019 Elvira "Rita" Cannella devoted life-long friend and companion of John "Pizza John" Coruzzi; beloved sister of Margaret Huether and her husband Raymond, the late Americo Cannella and his wife Virginia, and the late Santino Cannella; loving daughter of the late Guido and Caterina Cannella; dear friend Peter Coruzzi and his wife Teresa, and the late Anthony Coruzzi and their children and grandchildren and also the late Rosa Coruzzi. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.A mass of christian burial will be held at St. Clement Mary Hofbauer Catholic Church, 1212 Chesaco Ave. (Rosedale) on Tuesday at 10 am. Visiting hours will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Monday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. Entombment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in "Rita's" name to: St. Clement Mary Hofbauer Catholic Church, 1212 Chesaco Avenue, Rosedale, MD 21237.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.