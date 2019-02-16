|
On February 14, 2019 Elvira "Rita" Cannella devoted life-long friend and companion of John "Pizza John" Coruzzi; beloved sister of Margaret Huether and her husband Raymond, the late Americo Cannella and his wife Virginia, and the late Santino Cannella; loving daughter of the late Guido and Caterina Cannella; dear friend Peter Coruzzi and his wife Teresa, and the late Anthony Coruzzi and their children and grandchildren and also the late Rosa Coruzzi. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.A mass of christian burial will be held at St. Clement Mary Hofbauer Catholic Church, 1212 Chesaco Ave. (Rosedale) on Tuesday at 10 am. Visiting hours will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Monday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. Entombment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in "Rita's" name to: St. Clement Mary Hofbauer Catholic Church, 1212 Chesaco Avenue, Rosedale, MD 21237.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019