|
|
On August 25, 2019, Ely "Al" C. Guolo died. He was born on November 6, 1927 in Cleveland, Ohio. The son of Italian immigrants. During his youth he became a Boy Scout and discovered his love for traveling. He and a friend bicycled throughout New England and the Northeast at only fifteen. He entered the Army in 1946 and was stationed in Japan. Returning home, he attended college and received a B.S. degree.
He was then married and shortly after, employed by Social Security. He worked there for 30 years as an analyst and member of the Fraud and Abuse Program. After retirement, he became a travel agent and visited six continents. He especially enjoyed going on safari in Africa. He once remarked that in his youth, he often wondered where the trolley's last stop was. Exploring was in his soul.
Al is the devoted father of Anthony D. Guolo, and Martin E. Guolo and his wife Leesa; loving grandfather of Samantha and Chad Guolo; beloved companion of Stella Petrucci. Al is predeceased by his wife, Ruth A. Guolo.
Friends may call at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd, on Friday from 3 to 5 pm, at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Al's name to , 1850 York Rd, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019