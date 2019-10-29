Home

Services
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
(410) 644-1900
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
Emanuel Botto


1943 - 2019
Emanuel Botto Notice
On Saturday, October 26, 2019, Mr. Emanuel Anderson (Andy) Botto, passed away peacefully at home in Glen Burnie, MD. Andy was born on December 20, 1943 in Lenoir, North Carloina to the parents of Audrey Anderson Botto and James Steglia Botto. (Deceased) He is survived by his loving wife Mary Catherine Yamber Botto, daughter Nichole Renee Cashour, son Emanuel Anderson Botto, Jr., daughter Toni Lynn Hay, son Daniel James Botto; siblings James Michael Botto, Toni Lynn Grimes and Jeffrey Jones Botto, 15 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Friends may call at the locally-owned Loudon Park Funeral Home, 3620 Wilkens Ave., on Wednesday, October 30, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 31, at the funeral home. Interment Loudon Park Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 29, 2019
