E. Carey Ries, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife, Ann Wallach Ries; his children: Thomas (Leslie) Ries, James (Amy) Ries, and Sally (Kevin) Abell; grandchildren: Emily Ries (Ben Leigh), Carly Ries, Amanda (Matt) Brown, Jennifer (Stuart) Lynas, and Katelyn (Ryan) Goodhues; and his great-grandchildren: Baker Leigh, Harrison Brown, Marley Brown, Jack Lynas, and Charlie Lynas. He is also survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lois and Lewis M. Hess, Jr. He was predeceased by his brother, Elkan L. Ries, Jr., and his parents, Fannie Goodman Ries and Elkan L. Ries, Sr.
Known as Carey throughout his life, he graduated from The Park School in 1948, where he was a three sport athlete, including an All-Star lacrosse player. He attended the University of Maryland at College Park before joining his family's national shoe distribution business, D. Myers & Sons, Inc., where he worked for more than fifty years. He was instrumental in growing the business and oversaw its operations as President/Chairman for more than thirty years. Upon his retirement, Carey volunteered his time with the Maryland State Police and SCORE, a national non-profit organization dedicated to helping small businesses. In 2019, he received the National Gold Member Award from SCORE for his service and leadership. He was a former member of the Board of Trustees of The Park School, as well as The Suburban Club where he could be seen regularly on the tennis courts from childhood until age 88. Carey was an avid Colts, Ravens, and Orioles fan, having attended every baseball playoff or World Series game in Baltimore since the team arrived in 1954.
Everyone who met Carey appreciated his generosity, integrity, charm and caring friendship. More importantly, he was respected and admired for his seventy years of love and devotion to Ann, his family, and friends too numerous to mention. He truly had a life well lived. Given the restrictions of Covid-19, his friends cannot gather together to celebrate his life, but they can still honor his memory with a vodka on the rocks.
Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the E. Carey Ries Sports Fund of the Park School of Baltimore (2425 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208); The John Fetting Fund for Breast Cancer Prevention at Johns Hopkins (gifts payable to Johns Hopkins University/Fetting Fund c/o Kimmel Cancer Center, 750 East Pratt Street, Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202); The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore (101 Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201); or the charity of your choice
