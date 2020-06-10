Emilie Crooks
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emilie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emilie G. Crooks, age 104, passed peacefully April 1, 2020 at the Annapolitan Assisted Living Community, Annapolis, Maryland. She was a past resident of Havre de Grace for 65 years. Emilie relocated to the Severna Park/Annapolis area to be closer to her daughter and family. She is survived by her daughter Jane Darroch, grandsons and wives Steve and Kellie, Tim and Stephanie Darroch, great-grandchildren Devon, Emilie, Hunter, Gavin Darroch, great-great grandson Leland Darroch and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband of 55 years Edward, son-in-law Jim Darroch and great grandson Tyler Darroch. Services are private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved