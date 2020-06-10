Emilie G. Crooks, age 104, passed peacefully April 1, 2020 at the Annapolitan Assisted Living Community, Annapolis, Maryland. She was a past resident of Havre de Grace for 65 years. Emilie relocated to the Severna Park/Annapolis area to be closer to her daughter and family. She is survived by her daughter Jane Darroch, grandsons and wives Steve and Kellie, Tim and Stephanie Darroch, great-grandchildren Devon, Emilie, Hunter, Gavin Darroch, great-great grandson Leland Darroch and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband of 55 years Edward, son-in-law Jim Darroch and great grandson Tyler Darroch. Services are private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store