Peacefully on October 12, 2020, EMILY A. TREES; loving wife of 54 years to the late Gerald E. "Jerry" Trees; dear mother of Jeffrey Trees (Kathleen), Maureen Bridges (Alan) and Brian Trees; cherished sister-in-law of Charles Trees (the late Patricia), the late Robert Trees (Linda), Donald Trees (Kathleen), the late Agnes Russell (the late William), Elizabeth Roeser (Peter), Joan Brown (Ronald), Jean Trees, Mary Ellen Bupp (Eric) and William Trees; beloved "MomMom" of Hagan, Ryan, Emily, Rose, Phillip, Kimberly, Mykaela and Brittany; adoring great-grandmother of Matthew, Agnes, Nora, Kate, Rhoads and Flynn. Also, lovingly survived by Vanessa Stone and Susan Straley.



Service and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Emily's memory to Stella Maris Hospice Care, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093 &/or Gallagher Services, 2520 Pot Spring Road, Timonium, MD 21093. A guest book is available at



