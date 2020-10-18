1/1
Emily A. Trees
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on October 12, 2020, EMILY A. TREES; loving wife of 54 years to the late Gerald E. "Jerry" Trees; dear mother of Jeffrey Trees (Kathleen), Maureen Bridges (Alan) and Brian Trees; cherished sister-in-law of Charles Trees (the late Patricia), the late Robert Trees (Linda), Donald Trees (Kathleen), the late Agnes Russell (the late William), Elizabeth Roeser (Peter), Joan Brown (Ronald), Jean Trees, Mary Ellen Bupp (Eric) and William Trees; beloved "MomMom" of Hagan, Ryan, Emily, Rose, Phillip, Kimberly, Mykaela and Brittany; adoring great-grandmother of Matthew, Agnes, Nora, Kate, Rhoads and Flynn. Also, lovingly survived by Vanessa Stone and Susan Straley.

Service and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Emily's memory to Stella Maris Hospice Care, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093 &/or Gallagher Services, 2520 Pot Spring Road, Timonium, MD 21093. A guest book is available at

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved