On February 1, 2020, Emily D. McDowell, 25, of Street, MD passed away suddenly. She was the loving daughter of Kelli Moffitt-McDowell and Jeffrey McDowell, Sr. & his wife Kym; cherished granddaughter of Nancy L. McDowell & her late husband Warner R., Sr. and Linda D. Wells & her late husband Guy G. Wells; dear sister of Jeffrey S. McDowell, Jr., Rachael Hurley & her husband Chris, Tim Lennon & his wife Bernadette, Matthew C. Silks and the late Alexzandria O. McDowell; treasured niece of Matthew Moffitt and wife Amy, Carla Pennington and her husband David, Mark McDowell and wife Michelle, Elizabeth Miller and the late Warner McDowell, Jr. and his surviving wife Gina; loving aunt of Carter, Makenzie and Cade; loving cousin of Joshua Miller, Kyle Pennington, Emma and Claire Moffitt. Also survived by many loving family, friends and her faithful dogs, Victor, Mary Jane and Bodhi.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Emily's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4-7 PM where a funeral service will begin at 6 PM. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Emily's name may be made to the Humane Society of Harford County, 2008 Connolly Road, Fallston, Maryland 21047. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 5, 2020