Emily Jane Thursby

Emily Jane Thursby Notice
Emily Jane Thursby, 70, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on December 25, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Born and raised in Baltimore, Jane graduated from Friends School of Baltimore and Washington University in St. Louis. When she retired from emergency management planning, Jane moved to Atlanta, Georgia to live with her daughter, Amanda Baxter, son-in-law, Ian Zabor, and two grandchildren, Zoe Thomas Zabor and Thomas Baxter Zabor. When not spending time with her grandchildren, she continued her avid interest in genealogy. Jane gave countless hours of volunteer and teaching time to numerous organizations including the Baltimore County Genealogical Society and The Shipleys of Maryland. She is predeceased by her brothers Roland Edward Thursby Jr., William Allen Thursby, and George Robert Thursby as well as her parents Roland Edward Thursby Sr. and A. Gloria Stinchecum. She will be interred at Druid Ridge Cemetery in the Thursby plot. A private memorial service has been planned which will include lots of Maryland crabs and Chesapeake oysters. Friends may send sentiments and condolences to 21 Northwood Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 14, 2020
