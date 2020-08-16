1/
Emily Kristin Hamilton
Our beloved Emily, 37, passed away on August 9, 2020. Emily is survived by the love of her life, her son, Hunter Jaxon Streiff (Michael J. Streiff), as well as her parents Dr. Earl Kent Hamilton and Ginger Howard (David), brothers Eric Hamilton (Karen, children Ethan and Eleanor) and Elliot Hamilton, stepbrother Bryan Howard (Ashley, children Knox and Vada), uncles Van Watkins, Dennis Watkins, and John Hamilton, and aunt Rita Hamilton.

Services will be private. If you wish to offer condolences, please visit www.simplicitycfs.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Cremation and Funeral Services, Thomas Allen, P.A. - Glen Burnie
244 Eighth Avenue NW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
(410) 777-5295
Memories & Condolences
August 15, 2020
I love you Emily, this was too soon... i will miss you. Sweetest person I've ever met.
Alex
Friend
