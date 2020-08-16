Our beloved Emily, 37, passed away on August 9, 2020. Emily is survived by the love of her life, her son, Hunter Jaxon Streiff (Michael J. Streiff), as well as her parents Dr. Earl Kent Hamilton and Ginger Howard (David), brothers Eric Hamilton (Karen, children Ethan and Eleanor) and Elliot Hamilton, stepbrother Bryan Howard (Ashley, children Knox and Vada), uncles Van Watkins, Dennis Watkins, and John Hamilton, and aunt Rita Hamilton.
Services will be private. If you wish to offer condolences, please visit www.simplicitycfs.com
