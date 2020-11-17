Emily "Grammy" Rosenthal Levitas, 84 of Baltimore, Maryland passed away on November 16, 2020 after a brief illness with COVID-19.



Besides Grammy's love for her family, she loved fashion, had impeccable taste, and a passion for the finer things in life. In addition to the many things she was passionate about, she and her dear friend, Marilyn Levin, owned 'The In Outlet,' a retail shop featuring discount designer shoes and accessories on Falls Road in Mt. Washington from 1969-1975. In the early 2000s, she opened a handbag shop, 'Gotta Have Bags' in Hampden with her cherished friend Linda Siegel.



She loved being a Baltimore city tour guide and contributed her time and energy volunteering at the League for People with Disabilities for many years.



A woman of culture, she loved to take her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to the Baltimore Symphony, to Broadway shows and on special trips to New York City and to many places around Baltimore. She loved nothing more than to spend as much time as possible with all of them.



Emily is survived by her loving husband of 34 years Spence Levitas, and her daughters, Lisa Pickus Roche, Perie A. Donellan (John) and Randy E. Pickus.



Loving grandmother, the best there ever was, to James Kemp Jennings-Roche (Allison), Alexander Ross Roche, Jaime Beatrice Roche, Andrea Michelle Donellan and John Gary Basker, and five great-grandchildren.



Predeceased by her parents, Joseph S. and Beatrice H. Rosenthal, her sister EB R. Hirsh (Allan, Jr.) and her sister-in-law, Marilyn G. Rosenthal.



Emily is survived by her brother, Sidney J. Rosenthal (Roberta) of Palm Beach, Florida.



Beloved by her nieces and nephews, Helene H. Waranch (Jeffrey), Allan T. Hirsh, III, Ellie Hirsh (Chris Finch), Lisa S. Hirsh, Josh S. Rosenthal (Rebecca) and John E. Rosenthal (Maureen).



She will be missed her many nieces, nephews and friends, including Kelli Centanni.



A virtual funeral service will be held at Noon on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Private burial will follow at Har Sinai Cemetery. Donations can be made to The League for People with Disabilities, 1111 E. Cold Spring Lane Baltimore, MD 21239.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store