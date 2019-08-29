|
Emily Wasserman Sanders, of Owings Mills, MD passed away on August 28, 2019 at the age of 57. She is survived by her devoted husband, Allan Sanders, sons, Brett Matthew (Sandy) Sanders and Evan Jay (Danielle) Sanders, mother, Muriel Wasserman, siblings, Ina Schumer and Larry (Miriam) Wasserman, and one granddaughter, Penelope Elizabeth. Emily was predeceased by her father, Morton Wasserman.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, August 29, at 12 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the GBMC Foundation, 6701 N. Charles St., Towson, MD 21204, or LRCP, P.O. Box 1814, Annandale, VA 22003. In mourning at 4 Scott Norman Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Thursday, after interment until 8 pm, with a service at 7 pm, Friday, from noon until 4 pm and Sunday, from 1 pm to 8 pm, with a service at 7 pm
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 29, 2019