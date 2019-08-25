Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Lying in State
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Stella Maris Chapel
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Stella Maris Chapel
Emma E. Tewey

Emma E. Tewey Notice
On August 22, 2019; Emma E. Tewey (nee Cassidy); beloved wife of the late Edward Lawrence Tewey; devoted mother of Anne Marie McNerney, Kathryn Denise Gue, Dennis Michael Tewey, Laura Jean Clausen, James Edward Tewey, Mary Frances Bennett and Joanne Cusick; also survived by 17 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Tuesday from 4-7 PM. Mrs. Tewey will lie in state at the Stella Maris Chapel on Wednesday from 10-10:30 AM at which time a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Private interment at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Stella Maris Hospice.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 25, 2019
