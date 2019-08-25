|
On August 22, 2019; Emma E. Tewey (nee Cassidy); beloved wife of the late Edward Lawrence Tewey; devoted mother of Anne Marie McNerney, Kathryn Denise Gue, Dennis Michael Tewey, Laura Jean Clausen, James Edward Tewey, Mary Frances Bennett and Joanne Cusick; also survived by 17 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Tuesday from 4-7 PM. Mrs. Tewey will lie in state at the Stella Maris Chapel on Wednesday from 10-10:30 AM at which time a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Private interment at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Stella Maris Hospice.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 25, 2019