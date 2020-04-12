|
Emma R. Fout (nee Rexroth, Martin), 91, of Baltimore died on 5th day, April 2020 at Stella Maris from complications of Alzheimer's Disease with her family by her side.
Born in 1928 in her parents' house in the Remington community of Baltimore City, where she lived most of her life until moving to Mays Chapel in Baltimore County. Emma was the daughter of Louis and Clara Marie (Rosier) Rexroth. She is survived by her beloved son, Robert Wayne Martin and his wife, Sara, her beloved grandson, Craig L. Martin and his wife, Emily, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husbands, Robert Martin and Henry B. Fout, her long-time companion, Donald Scheffel, her sister, Mildred M. Hudson and her brother, Roland R. Rexroth.
The family extends our gratitude to all of the staff at Stella Maris especially to those in the One Knott Memory Care Unit for their kind and loving care.
Emma retired in 1995 as a portfolio manager at Mercantile Safe Deposit and Trust Company after 42 years of service. Emma is a member of the Eastern Star, The Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America, where she was High Priestess from 1999 to 2000, as well as a member of Bou-Tem-Sci Club and the Royal Order of Jesterettes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607 or Stella Maris, Office of Development, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, Maryland 21093.
Services and Interment private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020