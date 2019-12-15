Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles L. Stevens Funeral Home, Inc.
1502 E. Fort Avenue
Locust Point, MD 21230
410-753-7739
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles L. Stevens Funeral Home, Inc.
1502 E. Fort Avenue
Locust Point, MD 21230
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles L. Stevens Funeral Home, Inc.
1502 E. Fort Avenue
Locust Point, MD 21230
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Charles L. Stevens Funeral Home, Inc.
1502 E. Fort Avenue
Locust Point, MD 21230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Hamilton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Hamilton Notice
On December 13, 2019 Emma "Cass" Katherine Hamilton (nee White) Dearest wife of the late Joseph E. "Pete" Hamilton, Sr. Devoted mother of Joseph E. Hamilton, Jr., Charles M. Hamilton, Mark J. Hamilton, Timothy W. Hamilton, and Jeannette H. Burns. Loving mother in-law of Charlene Hamilton, Nancy Hamilton, Richard Burns, Heather Hamilton and the late Joan Hamilton. Dear Sister of Margaret Baker. Loving grandmother of Renee Carley and her husband Henry, Joseph Hamilton III and his wife April, Jason Burns, Timothy Patton, Michael Hamilton, Mason Burns, Matthew Hamilton and Taylor Hamilton. Loving great grandmother of Kaylee Hamilton, Riley Carley, Jacob Carley, Natalie Hamilton and Mya Burns. Loving mother of her great granddaughter Megan Kus.

Family invite friends to call at the Charles L. Stevens Funeral Home, Inc. 1501 E, Fort Avenue, Locust Point MD 21230 on Monday 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 11:00am. Interment in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Family request in lieu of flowers contributions be made to Stella Maris Hospice or the Sisters of Mercy.

Additional information and Tribute site may be viewed at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -