On December 13, 2019 Emma "Cass" Katherine Hamilton (nee White) Dearest wife of the late Joseph E. "Pete" Hamilton, Sr. Devoted mother of Joseph E. Hamilton, Jr., Charles M. Hamilton, Mark J. Hamilton, Timothy W. Hamilton, and Jeannette H. Burns. Loving mother in-law of Charlene Hamilton, Nancy Hamilton, Richard Burns, Heather Hamilton and the late Joan Hamilton. Dear Sister of Margaret Baker. Loving grandmother of Renee Carley and her husband Henry, Joseph Hamilton III and his wife April, Jason Burns, Timothy Patton, Michael Hamilton, Mason Burns, Matthew Hamilton and Taylor Hamilton. Loving great grandmother of Kaylee Hamilton, Riley Carley, Jacob Carley, Natalie Hamilton and Mya Burns. Loving mother of her great granddaughter Megan Kus.
Family invite friends to call at the Charles L. Stevens Funeral Home, Inc. 1501 E, Fort Avenue, Locust Point MD 21230 on Monday 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 11:00am. Interment in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Family request in lieu of flowers contributions be made to Stella Maris Hospice or the Sisters of Mercy.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 15, 2019