Mrs. Emma Lee Holt passed away on April 27, 2020. Funeral services for Mrs. Holt will be held at Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 4905 York Road. The interment will take place at Arbutus Memorial Park, 1101 Sulphur Spring Road.



