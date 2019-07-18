Emma Louise Volenick (nee Armacost) age 87, known as "Emmy Lou", devoted wife to the late William G. "Bill" Volenick, passed away peacefully from Alzheimer's at her home in Morningside House of Ellicott City on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was the beloved mother of Anita Hemseri (Turk), Julie Piolunek, and Linda Lee Hickerson (Brian); cherished grandmother of Scott D. Broadfoot, Sr. (Victoria), Andrew Delcorro, and John Hickerson; loving great-grandmother of 5 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandmother of 2 great-great-grandchildren; adoring aunt of many nieces and nephews; and dear sister of Marell Mehring and sister-in-law of Joan Volenick. She is also survived by a host of friends, all of whom will mourn her loss but celebrate her reunion with Bill in heaven. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her great-grandson Scott D. Broadfoot, Jr. Her family will receive visitors at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME in Ellicott City, MD on Thursday from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at Church of the Resurrection in Ellicott City at 10am followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Baltimore at 12pm. Donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave. 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001, and to the Howard County Police Foundation (Youth Programs), 3410 Courthouse Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21043. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 18, 2019