Emma Marie Schinner-Callaghan (Age 100) of Laurel, MD, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday November 5, 2019.
Born in Glen Burnie, MD on April 23, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Wilber and Laura Shipley. She was the loving wife of the late Carl H. Schinner, Sr. and her late second husband, Frances Callaghan.
Emma was employed for many years at Safeway Stores, Inc., working her way up to the position as the Executive Secretary to the Division President before retiring in 1981. She then served as President of the Retired Safeway Employees" Association and enjoyed a long association with her many Safeway friends.
A Christian since an early age, she was always active in the Lord's work. Emma would start each morning with her daily devotions followed by prayer for all her family and friends. Through the years she would serve on various church committees; teaching Vacation Bible School at Berwyn Baptist Church in her younger years and taught Sunday School classes while a member of both Berwyn Baptist and First Baptist Church of Laurel. She would witness to young men in the church, encouraging many of them to follow Christ in some form of ministry. She loved to quote scripture, listen to hymns and walk daily with the Lord.
She loved NASCAR racing, and was an avid Washington Redskins fan. She enjoyed time with her grandchildren, reading, and sewing. As a member of First Baptist Church of Laurel, she was instrumental in crocheting hundreds of blankets for the Linus Project, an organization for children who are seriously ill.
She will be lovingly missed by her children, Carl H. Jr., Highland, MD, Wilber "Burr" (Margie), Danville, CA, Edward (Fran), Highland, MD, Richard (Phanny), North Potomac, MD, Helen, wife of Richard Overby, Quarryville, PA., 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 6 great- great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and family friends. She was predeceased by her brothers, Wilber "Buck" Shipley, John "Jack" Shipley, Andrew "Boo" Shipley and her sisters, Beatrice "Beattie" O'Donnell, and Grace Brown, and one grandchild, Richard, Jr.
Relatives and friends were invited to attend viewings held at Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbott Ave., Laurel, MD on Monday November 11, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM and 6:00 – 8:00 PM. A Celebration of Life was held at First Baptist Church of Laurel, 15000 First Baptist Lane, Laurel, MD on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.
She will be remembered for her love of God and family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Emma Schinner-Callaghan to the First Baptist Church of Laurel at the above address.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 21, 2019