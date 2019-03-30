On March 27, 2019 Emma M. Schonowski (nee Stominski) Devoted mother of Willis "Billy" N. Schonowski, Jr., Kathleen D. Schonowski and Cynthia " Cindy" A. Snider and her husband John. Loving Brother of Albert Stominski and his wife Sylvia. Beloved grandmother of Erin M. Mixon and her husband Darryl. Loving great grandmother of John Clark. Dear father of her children Willis "Bill" Schonowski Sr. Loving sister in law of Virginia "Sis" Flentje and her husband Jerry, Raymond Schonowski and his wife Rose and the late Linda "Lynn" Scherch and her surviving husband Bob. Beloved aunt of Joyce Maurer and her husband Mark, Virginia Stominski and her partner Carolyn Watson, Rachel Fischer and her husband Kristopher, Leah Maurer, Michael "Mickey" Flentje and his wife Deborah, Brenda Prettyman and her husband Joseph, Jerry Flentje and his wife Susan, Chrissy Flentje, Randee Salas and her husband Michael and Susan Takovich. Loving cousin of Doris Mugavero. Also survived by many other loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Family invite friends to call at the Charles L. Stevens Funeral Home, Inc, 1501 E. Fort Avenue, Locust Point MD 21230 on Sunday 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 10:00am. Interment in Holy Rosary Cemetery. Additional information and Tribute site may be viewed at www.charleslstevensfuneralhome.com Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary