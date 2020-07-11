On Thursday, July 9, 2020, Emma "Connie" Sermons Vincent, 94, of Fairhaven Sykesville, MD.
Beloved wife of the late Rollo E. Vincent. Devoted mother of Cynthia and husband Donald Harper of Littlestown, PA, and Rev. Keith Vincent of New Market, MD. Loving grandmother of Rachel and husband David Pirrung and John Mark Harper. Also survived by great-grandson Eli Pirrung.
The Family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 10AM to 11 AM when funeral services will take place at Mt. Airy Baptist Church, 1402 North Main St. Mt. Airy, MD 21771. Interment will be private at Lorraine Park Cemetery, Baltimore, MD. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING MUST BE OBSERVED AT VIEWING AND FUNERAL. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Skycroft Conference Center, 9621 Frostown Rd. Middletown, MD 21769. Online condolences at www.burier-queen.com
.