On May 16, 2020, Sister Emmanuella Rainer SSND (Wilhelmina) a beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame; dear daughter of the late Marie T. (nee Frank) and William Rainer. she is survived by nieces and a nephew.
A Memorial Mass celebrating the life of Sister Emmanuella will be held at a later date. Interment private. Contributions in memory of Sister Emmanuella may be made to the School sisters of Notre Dame 6401 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.