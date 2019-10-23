Home

March Life Tribute Center
5616 Old Court Rd
Randallstown, MD 21133
(410) 655-0110
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
March Life Tribute Center
5616 Old Court Rd
Randallstown, MD 21133
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
March Life Tribute Center
5616 Old Court Rd
Randallstown, MD 21133
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
March Life Tribute Center
5616 Old Court Rd
Randallstown, MD 21133
Emmett J. "Bird" Burbage

Emmett J. "Bird" Burbage Notice
On Sunday October 13, Emmett J "Bird" Burbage age 68, of Windsor Mill, MD passed away. He is survived by the love of his life Kathleen Styles and her family; son Brandon Burbage; sisters Ellene Walker (Jay) and Sharron Williams; brother Jeffrey Jackson; and niece Davita Gardner. Mr. Burbage is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends may visit the FAMILY OWNED MARCH LIFE TRIBUTE CENTER - RANDALLSTOWN, 5616 Old Court Road on Thursday after 9 am where the family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm. The family will also receive friends at the Tribute Center on Friday at 10:30 am with funeral service to follow at 11 am.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 23, 2019
