On Sunday October 13, Emmett J "Bird" Burbage age 68, of Windsor Mill, MD passed away. He is survived by the love of his life Kathleen Styles and her family; son Brandon Burbage; sisters Ellene Walker (Jay) and Sharron Williams; brother Jeffrey Jackson; and niece Davita Gardner. Mr. Burbage is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.
Friends may visit the FAMILY OWNED MARCH LIFE TRIBUTE CENTER - RANDALLSTOWN, 5616 Old Court Road on Thursday after 9 am where the family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm. The family will also receive friends at the Tribute Center on Friday at 10:30 am with funeral service to follow at 11 am.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 23, 2019