Emory Lee Plate Jr.
On November 12, 2020; EMORY LEE PLATE, JR.; beloved son of the late Ruth and Emory Plate of Arbutus, MD; loving father of David Plate, Janet Chernock, Annette Ferrell, and the late Suzanne Plate; cherished grandfather of Jerry Chernock and wife Linda, Ashley, and Alicia Ferrell, Amanda, and Lauren Plate; devoted great grandfather of Patrick, Thomas, and Alexandra Chernock, and Nixon Bradley King; dear friend of Ellen Watsic.

Services and interment are private. Arrangements by Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 22, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
4107448600
