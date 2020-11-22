On November 12, 2020; EMORY LEE PLATE, JR.; beloved son of the late Ruth and Emory Plate of Arbutus, MD; loving father of David Plate, Janet Chernock, Annette Ferrell, and the late Suzanne Plate; cherished grandfather of Jerry Chernock and wife Linda, Ashley, and Alicia Ferrell, Amanda, and Lauren Plate; devoted great grandfather of Patrick, Thomas, and Alexandra Chernock, and Nixon Bradley King; dear friend of Ellen Watsic.
Services and interment are private. Arrangements by Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Dementia Society of America
, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.