On November 18, 2020; ENGELINA VAN OPSTAL; beloved wife of the late Jacob "Jaap" van Opstal; loving mother of Marijke "Mikki" V. Agius, Eric A. van Opstal, and Josseline M. Croft; devoted grandmother of Eric Jr., William, and Michael van Opstal; cherished great grandmother of William Jr., Tyler, Samantha, Timothy, and Andrew van Opstal.



A memorial service is being planned for the Spring of 2021. Arrangements by Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc. in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 480 Columbia, MD 21044. Please visit the funeral home website for service updates.



