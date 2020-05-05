Koehler, On Saturday, May 2, 2020, Enid C.B.(nee Woodward) Koehler, age 105, of Nottingham, Maryland; passed away of natural causes. Beloved mother of Allan N. Smith; Grandmother of Cathy Crovis and her husband John, Brian Smith and his wife Renee; Great Grandmother of Samantha Smith.
Services and Entombment Private. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Services and Entombment Private. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 5, 2020.