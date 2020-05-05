Enid C.B. Koehler
Koehler, On Saturday, May 2, 2020, Enid C.B.(nee Woodward) Koehler, age 105, of Nottingham, Maryland; passed away of natural causes. Beloved mother of Allan N. Smith; Grandmother of Cathy Crovis and her husband John, Brian Smith and his wife Renee; Great Grandmother of Samantha Smith.

Services and Entombment Private. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 5, 2020.
