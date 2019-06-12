Suddenly, on June 10, 2019, Eric "Rick" Basso, devoted son of the late Elvira "Vita" (nee Gentile) and Ernano F. "Ernie" Basso. Rick is survived by many cousins who remained very close. Rick graduated from Mt. St. Joseph's High School, the Catonsville Community College and Towson University. He composed music for the piano and was an accomplished playwright and writer of poetry. Many of his works were published both here in the United States as well as in England.Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Friday from 10 to 11AM, at which time, a celebration of life service will be held. A luncheon will follow before procession to Lakeview Memorial Park for interment, where Rick will be laid to rest next to his mother and father. Published in Baltimore Sun from June 12 to June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary