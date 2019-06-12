Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric BASSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric BASSO

Notice Condolences Flowers

Eric BASSO Notice
Suddenly, on June 10, 2019, Eric "Rick" Basso, devoted son of the late Elvira "Vita" (nee Gentile) and Ernano F. "Ernie" Basso. Rick is survived by many cousins who remained very close. Rick graduated from Mt. St. Joseph's High School, the Catonsville Community College and Towson University. He composed music for the piano and was an accomplished playwright and writer of poetry. Many of his works were published both here in the United States as well as in England.Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Friday from 10 to 11AM, at which time, a celebration of life service will be held. A luncheon will follow before procession to Lakeview Memorial Park for interment, where Rick will be laid to rest next to his mother and father.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 12 to June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now